Hastings Research writes, rewrites, edits, and organizes company information to be: More accessible to your customers

More appealing to your prospects

More useful to your employees

More valuable to your organization We help turn your data into information, your information into knowledge, small profit centers into big ones, and expensive liabilities into profitable assets. Sometimes this can be done with fine-tuning or minor additions to content or the organization of content; other times it requires realignment of an information system. Our clients are typically people who operate in a world of clear and present consequences: project managers, production managers, department heads, and C-level – people who are accountable at the bottom line. We also work with web analytics and market research departments, who contact us when they need an outside view or skills they don't have in-house. We create and manage most types of written content, online and in print, from individual pieces to projects, including: Original content from advertising to white papers

Creation of original content pages for SEO, PPC ads, and PPC landing pages

Designing taxonomies and concept clustering to clarify navigation and content for both employees and customers

Rewriting copy from creators whose first language is not English, or rewriting overly technical content into bridge-the-gap language for regular readers from employees to customers

Schedule recovery on overdue content projects How big an improvement can we make? A lot depends on the size of your organization, and how much momentum it has. With huge organizations, change is incremental – but in such situations a 2% improvement in marketing and communications can make a huge difference. In smaller organizations, we can routinely improve an information system by fifty percent or more, as measured by faster user searches, greater user satisfaction with the information provided, and dramatically reduced calls on customer service and tech support. Organizations to which Hastings is an approved vendor or preferred provider.